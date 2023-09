These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Seeking cultural roots: Beyond name change, regimes, and identity politics

Not fair, is it?

The case for decoupled elections

For how many years should one run a bank?

When P2P platforms act like deposit-taking NBFCs

Good run for banks, but for how long?

Adani woos bankers: Invites them for a trip to restore confidence

Soon, you may be able to use the same QR codes for e-Rupee and UPI payments

Targeting 1 million CBDC users by end of this month: RBI deputy guv

Rupee ends at record low vs dollar as US Treasury yields hit 15-year high

Pine Labs partners ICICI Bank to enable Digital Rupee on PoS terminals

In mid-August, India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) started settling bilateral trade in their local currencies with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd paying the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company in

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com