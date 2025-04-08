The Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana: Marking milestones within a decade

When the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) was introduced on April 8, 2015, its mandate — to “fund the unfunded” — seemed deceptively simple. Yet over the past decade, PMMY has reshaped India’s credit landscape for micro and small entrepreneurs, extending collateral-free loans that have empowered millions to launch or expand businesses, improve household incomes, and fuel regional growth.

By December 2024, PMMY had disbursed over ₹31.3 trillion across 510 million loan accounts. This scale reflects both the latent demand among microentrepreneurs and the willingness of lenders — supported by the Credit Guarantee Fund for Micro Units — to underwrite risk where collateral was