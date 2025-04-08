The process is the key to driving reforms through three institutional fixes

Thanks largely to the recent tariff initiatives of US President Donald Trump, there has been a resurgence of interest among India’s economic policy experts to discuss how New Delhi should respond to the emerging challenges. This renewed interest is not just to examine how one should negotiate easier trading terms with the US or consider joining plurilateral trading arrangements and concluding free-trade agreements with regions like the European Union (EU). It is also aimed at reviewing what kind of economic reforms India should be expediting to possibly convert the looming crisis into an opportunity for stepping up its growth momentum.