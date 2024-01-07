Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

The pros and cons of digital loan apps

Are the borrowers getting into a debt trap, without understanding the risks? Digital lending is still a grey area

car loan
Premium

Representative image

Tamal Bandyopadhyay
7 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2024 | 7:20 PM IST
During a visit to Kolkata in December, I decided to drop by a bar with a few old friends. A group of young men — probably collegians, busy making merry with beer — nearly spoiled our nostalgia trip in Job Charnock’s city.

We were disturbed, but it didn’t take me much time to strike a conversation with the group. The gentlemen visit the bar, where drinks are moderately priced, twice a month. None of them is working. They have been looking for jobs.

How do they get the money to come there so often? Well, it’s not difficult. They borrow from a
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Decoded: What is the government borrowing programme and calendar?

IPL 2024 Auction: Players on Knight Riders's radar for a competitive squad

Centre allows additional borrowing of Rs 60,000 crore to 22 states for NPS

Credit card defaults rise by Rs 951 cr: What happens when you default

Loan sanctions through NBFCs slip sharply to 5.7% in June quarter

How not to fight Modi

GDP growth data suggests a robust recovery

Seizing Russia's frozen assets is the right move

When ethnicity & economy overlap

Space research: Glory and beyond

Topics : Digital loans Banks borrowings loan default Kolkata credit market BS Opinion

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 07 2024 | 7:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024Covid-19 Cases UpdateAditya L-1 Mission LiveTesla Smaller Fast-Charging BatteriesIIT Bombay Salary PackagesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon