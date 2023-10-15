The puzzles of defence economics

The expected Israeli action in Gaza, layered on top of the war in Ukraine, has given emphasis on military production in the global discourse. It is important to distinguish between high-intensity war, where the protagonists are peer states, and insurgencies.

The wars in Afghanistan and Iraq were battling insurgencies. In Afghanistan, the Soviets lost an average of 1,500 people per year. The US lost 240 per year in Afghanistan and 220 per year in Iraq. In Vietnam, the US lost