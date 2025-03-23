The real culprit on trade: China, not Trump, broke trading system

American President Donald Trump’s tariff rampage appears to have fatally wounded the global trading system. The United States’ (US’) mercurial President declared during his campaign last year that “tariffs” were his favourite word, and his actions in office seem to indicate that, on this occasion at least, he was telling the unvarnished truth. India, in spite of hopes that recently announced trade negotiations would delay the inevitable, is not going to be spared: Mr Trump told a right-wing news outlet in the US that India, too, would be hit by tariffs on April 2.

Such trade measures are an escalation,