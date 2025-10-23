The regulatory state's fault lines: India must restore separation of powers

The discourse on the separation of powers in India has traditionally centred on the legislature, executive, and judiciary within the constitutional framework. The sharper challenge today, however, lies beyond this classical trinity, in the proliferating world of regulatory bodies. Regulators operate as mini-states within their domains, simultaneously exercising quasi-legislative, executive, and quasi-judicial powers.

In practice, this often means that the same individual or division within a regulatory agency may perform multiple roles — lawmaker, investigator, and adjudicator — with blurred procedural boundaries. The Supreme Court, in Clariant International Ltd & Anr vs Sebi (2004), observed that