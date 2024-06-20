Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

The rise and rise of technology

As technology's influence on geopolitics continues to expand, it is crucial that the new government implements strategic policy initiatives akin to the JAM trinity

technology
Premium

Representative Picture

Ajay Kumar -
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2024 | 10:28 PM IST
In June 2014, shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi commenced his first term, a pivotal meeting took place. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology was tasked with presenting its action plan for the next five years, later branded as Digital India. The presentation outlined various initiatives, including  those that became popular as Jandhan, Aadhaar and Mobile (JAM), direct benefit transfer (DBT), as well as the promotion of electronics manufacturing. Towards its conclusion, a significant financial requirement was detailed to implement these initiatives. Anticipation filled the room, with many expecting concerns to be raised over the substantial
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Artificial intelligence BS Opinion Technology IT ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 20 2024 | 10:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayInternational Yoga Day 2024Weather Update TodayLatest News LIVEUGC NET 2024 Exam LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon