The rise and rise of technology

In June 2014, shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi commenced his first term, a pivotal meeting took place. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology was tasked with presenting its action plan for the next five years, later branded as Digital India. The presentation outlined various initiatives, including those that became popular as Jandhan, Aadhaar and Mobile (JAM), direct benefit transfer (DBT), as well as the promotion of electronics manufacturing. Towards its conclusion, a significant financial requirement was detailed to implement these initiatives. Anticipation filled the room, with many expecting concerns to be raised over the substantial