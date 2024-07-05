The road ahead to Viksit Bharat

I called last year a year of “Predictable Unpredictabilities”. I guess, this seems to be a prolonged bout. The pandemic has receded. However, globally inflation seems to be sticky, while the pundits, conditioned by an easy flow of funds since the global financial crisis, had called its early phases transitory. This has affected global demand and jobs worldwide. Interest rates are high and protectionism is rearing its ugly head. Funds for startups are inadequate, as these are all headed to the treasuries in the US.

Geostrategic uncertainties along the fault lines in Europe, West Asia, and the