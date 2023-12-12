Sensex (-0.54%)
The sanctity of an interim Budget

The Finance Minister's bold announcement of no big schemes on February 1 is commendable

A K Bhattacharya
6 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 9:49 PM IST
Last week, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made a bold and prudent statement that should set her apart from many of her predecessors, particularly those in the past couple of decades. Addressing industry leaders, the finance minister virtually poured cold water on all their expectations of major announcements in the upcoming Budget.

“I am not going to play spoilsport, but it is a matter of truth that the February 1, 2024 Budget…will just be a vote on account because we will be in election mode, and elections will happen during the coming summer,” she said. Elaborating further, the finance minister explained: “So, the Budget will just be to meet the expenditure till a new government comes. So, no spectacular announcements are made
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Topics : BS Opinion Finance minister Union Budget

First Published: Dec 12 2023 | 9:49 PM IST

