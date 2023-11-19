Sensex (-0.28%)
The shocking story of Sahara

At its peak, Sahara Parivar claimed a payroll strength of over 1.2 million workers, next only to the Indian Railways

sahara subrata roy
Late Subrata Roy, Sahara group founder

Debashis Basu
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2023 | 10:18 PM IST
On November 14, 2023, when the Sahara group founder, Subrata Roy, died, hundreds of questions about this strange business group remained unanswered. The Sahara story consists of Roy’s grandiose dreams, shocking controversies, and the inflow of tens of thousands crore rupees from tens of millions of depositors, who have never been identified in one place. An equally important part of the story is the abject failure of supervision as Sahara raised vast sums of money at will without approval or/and balances. The blame lies equally with the Ministries of Finance, Company Law and Cooperatives, Serious Fraud Investigation Office, Securities & Exchange Board of India (Sebi), and Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
 
On Thursday, Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch said the
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

First Published: Nov 19 2023 | 10:18 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon