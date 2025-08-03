The solution to urban congestion is mass transit systems, not more roads

We have normalised congestion in our lives. We stand, sit, wait, fume, curse, groan, and get angry and frustrated. By the time we get to our destination, we are so exhausted that it feels as though the day is over before it has even begun. Each day, our journey ends in helplessness. In this daily grind, what we often fail to count for are the hours of our lives we lose — time away from family, friends, or even leisure. We discuss it endlessly — being stuck in traffic has taken over our conversations; yet, what is surprising is that