Sunday, August 03, 2025 | 08:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / The solution to urban congestion is mass transit systems, not more roads

The solution to urban congestion is mass transit systems, not more roads

To beat the trauma of congestion, we need to understand its political economy

Traffic jam, Traffic, Delhi Gurugram Expressway
premium

What dominates the commute in cities are two-wheelers — 30 to even 40 per cent of daily trips are by this mode. (Photo:PTI)

Sunita Narain Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2025 | 8:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

We have normalised congestion in our lives. We stand, sit, wait, fume, curse, groan, and get angry and frustrated. By the time we get to our destination, we are so exhausted that it feels as though the day is over before it has even begun. Each day, our journey ends in helplessness. In this daily grind, what we often fail to count for are the hours of our lives we lose — time away from family, friends, or even leisure. We discuss it endlessly — being stuck in traffic has taken over our conversations; yet, what is surprising is that
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Traffic congestion air pollution Public Transport Delhi traffic Traffic safety BS Opinion
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon