These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Being people-centric: Indian govts no slouches when it comes to spending

Skills to success: Securing the future of India's artisans

If Mother Nature were to come calling

Food security to hydrogen transport: Formats exist for IMEC's success

Indian middle class will nearly double to 61% by 2046-47: PRICE Report

11 industrial corridors being developed across the nation, says Centre

As the tents rolled up on the G20 (+1) jamboree in New Delhi earlier this month, and a flurry of hugs and triumphant smiles greeted a blitzkrieg of flashing lights,

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com