These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

When INDIA gets angry

A new dawn for microfinance

Growth needs more electricity

Citi, JICA announce co-finance loan to IndusInd Bank for agriculture sector

India's farm exports likely to touch record $56-57 billion: Official

Neymar surpasses legend Pele to become Brazil's top goal scorer in history

Bajaj Auto to set up first overseas manufacturing plant in Brazil

Drudgery mitigation is not the prime objective of agriculture mechanisation, though it certainly is one of the much-needed and sought-after outcomes of it. The use of machines seems imperative to

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com