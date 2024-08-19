The untold story of bank deposits

Indian banks never had it so good. The banks and the stakeholders like the government of India and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have worked assiduously in the last decade to ensure a stable, resilient and adequately capitalised banking system that is a sine qua non for financing India’s growth story. For the decade ended FY24, Indian banks’ consolidated profit was Rs 3.2 trillion, a four-fold jump over FY14. Deposits and Credits have jumped by 2.7 times during the period, with the asset quality now among the best along with all operating ratios. In terms of