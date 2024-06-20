Business Standard
The value of a human life

Economics and science have created injustices that legal systems cannot solve. Two looming problems are climate change and ageing societies

Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Arun Maira
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2024 | 12:25 AM IST
Modern economics has become a contest between human values and economic valuations, caused by two conceptual problems. One is the utilitarian principle. The other is the impossibility of quantifying a human life. Economic cost-benefit valuations have corrupted human values, as well as public policies and legal processes.

A good policy, according to the utilitarian principle, benefits the maximum number of people, even if it harms a minority. Utilitarian policies are politically popular because a majority favours them. The utilitarian principle does not protect the rights of marginalised people, whose needs are trampled upon in the march of economic growth. Political and
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
First Published: Jun 20 2024 | 12:25 AM IST

