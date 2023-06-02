The world that awaits us

Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
When futurists talk about transformative technologies, nuclear fusion, hydrogen fuel cells, quantum computing, and AI are always on the agenda. The first two promise clean, limitless energy, while the third and fourth taken together could solve many currently intractable problems.
AI has seen extraordinary progress and is already transformative technology. More and more tasks are being taken over by algorithms that outperform humans. But the other three technologies may be years away from commercial viability. Big technical problems need to be solved before nuclear fusion, fuels cells at scale, and quantum computing under normal conditions, get off the ground.
Untold billions have been invested in research over decades on these. But some people argue the engineering challenges are so formidable that they may be impossible to solve at scale. Fusion research started in the 1950s, quantum computing in the 1970s, and the first hydrogen fuel cells date
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or