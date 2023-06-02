The world that awaits us

Untold billions have been invested in research over decades on these. But some people argue the engineering challenges are so formidable that they may be impossible to solve at scale. Fusion research started in the 1950s, quantum computing in the 1970s, and the first hydrogen fuel cells date

AI has seen extraordinary progress and is already transformative technology. More and more tasks are being taken over by algorithms that outperform humans. But the other three technologies may be years away from commercial viability. Big technical problems need to be solved before nuclear fusion, fuels cells at scale, and quantum computing under normal conditions, get off the ground.