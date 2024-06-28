Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Three elections, three mistakes

Xenophobic populist right is set to take control of France, the US, and the UK - thanks to critical miscalculations by centre-left and centre-right leaders

Trump Biden
Premium

Mihir S Sharma
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 10:14 PM IST
Joe Biden had a disastrous evening on the debate stage on Thursday. He may still be a more reliable President than Donald Trump, three years younger than he is — but that says more about Mr Trump than anything else. Nor will it be easy to convince American voters that Mr Biden is worth voting for at this stage.

Yet replacing someone on the ticket at this late stage is not easy in the United States. It is just one way in which the US’s constitutional system is poorly adapted to the modern age. The comparison with, say,
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

PremiumSaurabh Netravalkar

Attracting Netravalkars

PremiumMaruti Suzuki's 4th generation Epic New Swift,Maruti Suzuki

Hot wheels that burnished Maruti (and Suzuki)

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu addresses the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, in New Delhi, Thursday, June 27, 2024. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla are also seen. (PTI Photo)

Best of BS Opinion: Looking ahead, A new agenda for great power status

PremiumTelecom tower

Right approach

PremiumIndia needs to recalibrate its economic approach, focusing on trade, manufacturing, and the informal economy

A new agenda for great power status

Topics : Joe Biden BS Opinion Donald Trump US presidential elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 10:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon