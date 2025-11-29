Time for selectors and coach to go as Indian cricket made to grovel at home

Given how imaginative and colourful headlines on our Hindi TV news channels tend to be, I am surprised nobody has yet described South Africa’s thrashing of India as “Baune ka Badla” (the revenge of the dwarf). At this point of human evolution, even the use of the somewhat sanitised dwarf is frightfully incorrect. Bauna is the way more offensive Hindi/Punjabi pejorative for a short person.

This is exactly the description our Jasprit Bumrah had for South African captain Temba Bavuma, who towers over a brilliantly improved South African team at all of five feet,