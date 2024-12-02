Time to adapt: India's climate efforts lack alignment with urgent needs

The COP29 meetings have quite unambiguously revealed that the developed world will not pay for its sins. Consequently, developing countries in general—and India more so—will neither receive aid nor subsidised credit on the scales required. For this commentator, what has happened was entirely predictable. Aid on the scales required would not have been politically feasible anywhere in the developed world today. At best, they could have promised substantial credit facilities, which would have meant the Global South being straddled with inordinately high levels of debt. Anyhow, the transition-related debt problem will now not be faced. Instead, we now need to