Time to rethink India's quality standard system and its framework

India’s approach to enforcing product standards through quality control orders (QCOs) under the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Act has rapidly expanded over the past decade, now covering over 800 product categories. This surge in mandatory regulation reflects a recognition of historical gaps in consumer protection and a growing desire to safeguard domestic producers from the influx of substandard imports. However, beneath the intent to protect public health and foster quality lies a complex and often problematic reality: India’s regulatory framework — centred on BIS as a combined standard-setter, certifier, and enforcer — risks undermining both industry competitiveness and consumer