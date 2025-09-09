Tuesday, September 09, 2025 | 10:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Time to rethink India's quality standard system and its framework

Time to rethink India's quality standard system and its framework

A 2016 amendment to the BIS Act broadened the government's authority to mandate compliance with compulsory standards

FMCG, SHOPS
premium

India’s QCO push boosts consumer safety but BIS’s overlapping roles risk inefficiency; reforms separating regulation, standards, and certification are key for global competitiveness.

Rajeev KherAnil JauhriVimalendu Chauhan
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 10:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s approach to enforcing product standards through quality control orders (QCOs) under the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Act has rapidly expanded over the past decade, now covering over 800 product categories. This surge in mandatory regulation reflects a recognition of historical gaps in consumer protection and a growing desire to safeguard domestic producers from the influx of substandard imports. However, beneath the intent to protect public health and foster quality lies a complex and often problematic reality: India’s regulatory framework — centred on BIS as a combined standard-setter, certifier, and enforcer — risks undermining both industry competitiveness and consumer
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : CONSUMER PROTECTION Bureau of Indian Standards BIS BS Opinion
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon