To counter China, India needs to first crack down on corruption like Xi did

Rajiv Bajaj, chairman of Bajaj Auto, sounded the alarm last week: If China were to restrict exports of rare earth metals — crucial for magnets in electric vehicles— India’s nascent electric-vehicle (EV) industry could grind to a halt. His anxiety is not unwarranted. As geopolitical tensions rise and trade wars simmer, headlines like these expose uncomfortable truths: The world remains deeply dependent on Chinese supply dominance, and India is no exception. In domain after domain — artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, green energy, and defence — China’s ascendancy is no longer a prediction but a reality. Its stronghold is not accidental;