Today's handloom weavers? Software coders face an automation threat

It’s early days yet, but a new form of programming is taking root where the coder or software developer merely needs to describe the overall “vibe” — the intent, look and feel, and the desired behaviour of a software in plain language — and the code is automatically written by a computer. Andrej Karpathy, one of the cofounders of OpenAI, was the first to talk about “vibe coding” in a post on X this February: “There’s a new kind of coding I call vibe coding, where you fully give in to the vibes… and forget that the code even exists…