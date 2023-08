These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Will industrial policy fail India again?

Steps against finfluencers: Will they work?

Why peace and stability remain elusive in Manipur

Innovation economy: How to realise India's techade

ICEA wants bars raised for Chinese companies in Indian markets

Indian carriers need not shy away from competition: Noida Int'l Airport CEO

Asci seeks feedback on updating its guidelines for education ads

Pine Labs partners ICICI Bank to enable Digital Rupee on PoS terminals

M&E sector grows 10% over 2019, crosses Rs 2.1 trn: Ficci-EY report

As Prime Minister Nare­n­dra Modi is set to host the global community of leaders from within the G20 nations in New Delhi, a significant area of focus has been the

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com