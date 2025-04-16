Trade and Trump: Time to counter tariffs with global cooperation

The past two weeks have seen the President of the United States unleash an attack on trade with all countries. Even penguins have not been spared. A country like Singapore, which has carefully balanced its trade with the US and runs a deficit with it (unlike almost everyone else), was covered under the blanket 10 per cent tariff. It did not matter if one had a free-trade agreement (FTA) with the US, signed by Mr Trump himself — Canada, Mexico, and South Korea all were covered. The higher rates have subsequently been rolled back to 10 per cent for all