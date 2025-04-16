Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | 11:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Trade and Trump: Time to counter tariffs with global cooperation

Trade and Trump: Time to counter tariffs with global cooperation

Mr Trump thrives on uncertainty; he likes to keep the world agog, guessing what comes next

Trade, tariff, FTA
Premium

The worst option is to play Mr Trump’s game. He claims over 70 countries have already approached his administration | Illustration: Binay sinha

Naushad Forbes Mumbai
7 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 11:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The past two weeks have seen the President of the United States unleash an attack on trade with all countries. Even penguins have not been spared. A country like Singapore, which has carefully balanced its trade with the US and runs a deficit with it (unlike almost everyone else), was covered under the blanket 10 per cent tariff. It did not matter if one had a free-trade agreement (FTA) with the US, signed by Mr Trump himself — Canada, Mexico, and South Korea all were covered. The higher rates have subsequently been rolled back to 10 per cent for all
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Trump tariffs free trade agreement European Union Global Trade War BS Opinion

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon