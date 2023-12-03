'Trade Day' at COP28: To deliberate on policy options for climate action

Last Thursday, the 28th Conference of Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) began its annual two-week deliberations at Dubai. The conference brings together industry chiefs, political leaders, policymakers, climate experts, and civil society representatives to take stock of how far the global community has progressed towards curbing greenhouse gases (GHG) emissions and achieving the target of limiting the rise in global temperatures to well below 2 degrees centigrade agreed at its 21st meeting (COP21) at Paris in 2015 and the way forward.



In the run-up to COP28, the UNFCCC said that some notable progress has been made, especially in the generation of electricity through solar and wind energy, but overall, the efforts fall short