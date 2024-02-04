Trade rules for the planet and people

In 2024, we must rework trade rules for a different kind of globalisation. This is important both for the economies in Global South and the fight against climate change.

Many yesterdays ago, when the world was discussing the possibility of a climate crisis, it was negotiating a new trade agreement. In early 1992, when the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change was agreed on at the Rio Summit, the World Trade Organization (WTO) was also set up and global rules to facilitate free trade between nations were signed on. The deal was simple: The cost of manufacturing would come down when