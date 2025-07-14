Trade war: A second chance for India to attract global manufacturing

India, like any country, integrates with the world through goods, services, and financial flows. It has done very well in the latter two. Now, it has a chance to emerge as a key player in global goods trade — potentially boosting its slowing gross domestic product (GDP) growth. The key question is: Can policymakers enable this shift?

Services trade from India has become a major success. From 2005 to 2023, India’s share of global services exports doubled — from under 2 per cent to over 4 per cent. Over the past decade, services exports grew over 8 per cent annually