Friday, May 02, 2025 | 11:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Trading the unknown unknowns amid tariff shocks and India-Pak faceoff

Trading the unknown unknowns amid tariff shocks and India-Pak faceoff

Regardless of the outcomes of the US tariffs and India-Pakistan faceoff, change is coming for global value chains and the subcontinent

Regardless of the outcomes of the US tariffs and India-Pakistan faceoff, change is coming for global value chains and the subcontinent
Premium

Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 11:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Traders find a template of “known unknowns” useful for analysing some situations. Take the annual Budget, for instance, or the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) monetary policy reviews. You know when the event will occur, and you know it will have financial implications. But you don’t know what the implications will be. You gather resources, build scenarios, and take positions accordingly, based on the known timing.
 
Two events currently on the anvil contain large components of “unknowns” with economic implications. One is the global tariff war, and the other is the Indo-Pak faceoff after Pahalgam.
 
The tariff war falls into
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion India Pakistan relations India-Pak Pahalgam attack

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon