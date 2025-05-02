Trading the unknown unknowns amid tariff shocks and India-Pak faceoff

Traders find a template of “known unknowns” useful for analysing some situations. Take the annual Budget, for instance, or the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) monetary policy reviews. You know when the event will occur, and you know it will have financial implications. But you don’t know what the implications will be. You gather resources, build scenarios, and take positions accordingly, based on the known timing.

Two events currently on the anvil contain large components of “unknowns” with economic implications. One is the global tariff war, and the other is the Indo-Pak faceoff after Pahalgam.

The tariff war falls into