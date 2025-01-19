Business Standard

Sunday, January 19, 2025 | 10:24 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Treasures in the shallows: India's coastline rich in high-value seaweeds

Treasures in the shallows: India's coastline rich in high-value seaweeds

The government's goal is to achieve a seaweed production level of one million tonnes by 2025 through higher harvesting from natural sources, and better captive cultivation

ocean
Premium

Ocean biodiversity. Photo: Shutterstock

Surinder Sud
5 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2025 | 10:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shallow waters along India’s vast coastline of over 7,516 kilometres are bestowed with copious resources of high-value and multi-utility seaweeds, which have a sizable, and steadily growing, demand in the domestic and export markets. Unfortunately, only a minuscule fraction of these renewable resources is currently being gainfully exploited. But, thankfully, captive cultivation of seaweeds is gradually expanding to cater to the specific needs of seaweed-utilising industries in the food-processing, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and other sectors. The Centre and the governments of several coastal states, notably those of Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala, are incentivising seaweed farming to augment
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion weed Agriculture

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon