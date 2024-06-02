Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Trickling down to Viksit Bharat

Strong trickle-down through wage growth would eventually lead to a higher consumption of essential items such as basic clothing, utensils, and personal care products like soaps

indian economy, economic growth
Premium

Debashis Basu
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2024 | 8:24 PM IST
A new government in New Delhi will shortly take over. There is a lot of hope among businessmen and stock-market participants that a third term led by Narendra Modi will transform India into Viksit Bharat (developed India). The question is how we measure such a transformation. The popular indicators are growth in gross domestic product (GDP), tax revenues, stock-market indices, growth in corporate profits, investment flows, and so on. An improvement in these points towards increasing prosperity for the vocal, urban and prosperous minority. They dominate the chatter, so one automatically assumes these indicators will change India into a prosperous
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion Gross domestic product Tax Revenues

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 02 2024 | 8:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEIndia Q4 GDP NumbersLok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2024 LiveWorld No Tobacco DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon