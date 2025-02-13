Business Standard

Thursday, February 13, 2025 | 10:34 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Trump 2.0: Fate of climate policy amid shifting global priorities

Trump 2.0: Fate of climate policy amid shifting global priorities

The developing world may suffer a double whammy. Advanced nations, such as EU and UK, would be squeezing them by applying stringent sustainability measures having trans-border implications

Donald Trump, Trump
Premium

(Photo: PTI)

Rajeev KherAnshuman Gupta
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 10:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The withdrawal of the United States (US) from the Paris Agreement has serious implications for an effective global response to climate change. It has given a fresh lease of life to fossil fuels, which will benefit its American producers. It can also adversely impact the growth of the renewable-energy sector, in which China is the dominant player, and therefore suits the flow of American politics. However, what it ignores is that climate change is not a threat anymore but a reality which has universally impacted contemporary human experience and, therefore, the need for its mitigation is unlikely to be driven
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Donald Trump BS Opinion Policy

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon