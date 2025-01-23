Trump's disruptive agenda: US-China rapprochement may pose risks for India

If anyone believed that much of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign agenda was mere rhetoric, she should have been comprehensively disabused of such notions. Both in his inaugural speech and later during a free-wheeling interaction with the media while he signed several ordinances at the Oval Office, Mr Trump hit the ground running. As a “lame-duck” President he will operate under no political or electoral constraints.

An unprecedented political situation prevails in the US today. A key feature of the US political structure has been the constitutionally in-built system of checks and balances, with a separation of powers among the executive,