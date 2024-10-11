Trump's personalised merchandise strategy: A model for Indian politicians?

Time waits for no man. But it seems former US President Donald Trump, who is running for a second term, is determined to make his mark on every minute. The maverick Republican presidential candidate recently unveiled a collection of luxury timepieces designed to make his diehard supporters’ hearts tick a little faster.

Leading the collection is the $100,000 Trump Victory Tourbillon, a high-end timepiece designed to catch eyes — and wallets. Adorned with 122 diamonds and Mr Trump’s name prominently displayed on the dial, this watch is as flashy as a Mar-a-Lago New Year’s party. Only 147