Trump's rebranding of climate change is aimed more at global regime change

Donald Trump has spoken from the global pulpit. Speaking on the 80th anniversary of the United Nations (UN), the United States (US) President called climate change a “big con” and by association, all of us, who advocate urgent action, charlatans. In his rant, he berated Europe for its transition to green energy, saying it leads to high costs, which would kill growth. He dismissed the science of climate change and went on to say that coal was clean. But I am not writing this to demean your intelligence and to explain why Mr Trump is wrong. We know the reality