Trump's tariffs are India's opportunity to boost Viksit@2047 goals

Donald Trump’s United States has finally instituted what it had long threatened. A combination of overarching tariffs at 10 per cent across all products, plus reciprocal tariffs proportional to those imposed by trading partners, will make many of our exports far more expensive than before. India features high on the US’ list of what it considers to be unfair trade partners, due to both high tariffs and non-tariff barriers. India has wisely remained largely silent on the US threats, and this author’s expectation and hope is that it will be temperate in its response to the US actions as well.