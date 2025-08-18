Monday, August 18, 2025 | 09:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Trump tariff shock: A wakeup call for India as challenges intensify

Trump tariff shock: A wakeup call for India as challenges intensify

The crisis may not be as visible this time as in 1991, but the stakes are just as high

trade, tariff
premium

The tariff shock, therefore, threatens to ripple through the entire economy. Added to this, high-frequency data already points to an economic slowdown

Rajeswari Sengupta
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 9:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In an unexpected development, India now faces a 50 per cent tariff on its goods exports to the United States, a hurdle higher than that of almost any other country in the world. As a result, the government needs to consider how it should respond. While there are political considerations that it will need to take into account, the objective is clear from an economic point of view: Mitigate the damage, so India can return to rapid growth. Unfortunately, this task is complicated because overseas prospects have dimmed even as the domestic economy has been slowing down.
 
How severe is
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Donald Trump BS Opinion tariffs Indian Economy
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon