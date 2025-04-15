Trump trade mayhem: India's options amid rising global uncertainty

The first fortnight of April saw the world reeling from the aftereffects of reciprocal tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump. The potentially catastrophic impact on financial markets has led to the 90-day pause on the implementation of the reciprocal tariffs, other than on China. All other countries, for now, are subject to 10 per cent base tariffs on all products, with the exception of aluminum, steel, and auto sector (vehicles), which are subject to 25 per cent tariffs. Electronic items like smartphones and laptops, including from China, have been added, on April 12, to a set of exempted products