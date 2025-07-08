Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 10:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Opinion / Columns / Trump's MASALA playbook: India faces tough choices in trade deals

Trump's MASALA playbook: India faces tough choices in trade deals

Responding to the blowback, the White House softened its stance on April 9, imposing a 90-day pause and a uniform 10 per cent tariff on most imports, excluding China

Donald Trump, Trump
US President Donald Trump | (Photo: PTI)

Ajay Srivastava Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 10:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Over the past few days, India’s government and industry watched anxiously as the July 9 deadline for tariff relief from the United States (US) approached. Many expected a last-minute India–US trade deal, but none was announced. Instead, Washington extended the reprieve to July 31 — buying time but increasing pressure on countries to sign deals on US terms.
 
What the US is offering are not normal trade deals but Masala deals — Mutually Agreed Settlements Achieved through Leveraged Arm-twisting. These one-sided agreements offer tariff relief only if countries agree to guaranteed US exports and politically useful wins for President Donald
