Turning the tables on policy uncertainty amid Trump tariff flip-flops

Not too long ago, a prominent multinational business was weighing its options about continuing in India amid “policy uncertainties” in the country. The company stayed on, perhaps having found a way to navigate the complex regulatory contours. It’s not a one-off case. We have heard MNCs routinely call out India’s complex and uncertain policy terrain that blocks ease of doing business. Will anything change in India against the backdrop of the Donald Trump administration keeping the whole world on tenterhooks over tariffs — a step or a misstep that has tanked stock markets globally and forced governments as well as