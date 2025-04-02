Wednesday, April 02, 2025 | 11:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Turning the tables on policy uncertainty amid Trump tariff flip-flops

Turning the tables on policy uncertainty amid Trump tariff flip-flops

Will anything change in India against the backdrop of the Donald Trump administration keeping the whole world on tenterhooks over tariffs - a step or a misstep that has tanked stock markets globally

Donald Trump, Trump
Premium

(Photo: PTI)

Nivedita Mookerji
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 11:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Not too long ago, a prominent multinational business was weighing its options about continuing in India amid “policy uncertainties” in the country. The company stayed on, perhaps having found a way to navigate the complex regulatory contours. It’s not a one-off case. We have heard MNCs routinely call out India’s complex and uncertain policy terrain that blocks ease of doing business. Will anything change in India against the backdrop of the Donald Trump administration keeping the whole world on tenterhooks over tariffs — a step or a misstep that has tanked stock markets globally and forced governments as well as
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Donald Trump BS Opinion Trump tariffs

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon