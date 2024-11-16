Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Columns / Two-front deterrence: India needs a strong stance against China, Pakistan

Two-front deterrence: India needs a strong stance against China, Pakistan

India needs clear deterrence against both likely adversaries. With China, it lies in raising costs of aggression to levels it should find unaffordable. For Pakistan, it has to be punitive

defence
Premium

Shekhar Gupta
7 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Two weeks back, we had raised questions about the decline in India’s defence budget as a percentage of both gross domestic product (GDP) and the national budget. We had then promised a second part talking about how to raise the resources to increase it to 2.5 per cent of GDP, from 1.9 per cent, over the next four years, and where to invest these additional funds. Donald Trump’s dramatic victory overtook events last week. That’s why the second part comes now.
 
We can start this story from the fateful night of December 9, 1971, at the peak of fighting in
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion China Pakistan defence sector

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon