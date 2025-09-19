Friday, September 19, 2025 | 11:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Two women show how communities can unite to shape and guide AI's advance

Women tend to be less tolerant of unethical business strategies than men, say studies. Naturally, expressions of ethical dilemmas are relatively subdued in workforces where men outnumber women

There is a user gap too. A Harvard study found women adopting AI at a 25 per cent lower rate than men because they tend to question the technology’s ethics more. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Ranjita Ganesan
Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 11:10 PM IST

Two fascinating characters make Aranya Sahay’s Humans in the Loop an accomplished debut feature. The first is the protagonist, a recently-separated Adivasi woman (Sonal Madhushankar), who moves back to her village in Jharkhand and takes up work labelling data for an artificial intelligence (AI) company. The new role is a source of purpose and confidence until she discovers a problem in the system. More on the second character later.
 
The film, based partly on a 2022 article by journalist Karishma Mehrotra called Human Touch, draws on a metaphor popularly used for AI. That it is
