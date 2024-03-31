Typo can't be basis for denial of claim

Satya Traders had obtained a Shopkeeper’s Insurance Policy from National Insurance, which was valid from July 17, 2009, to July 16, 2010. The policy provided coverage for various risks with specific limits: Rs 4 lakh for fire & allied perils, Rs 4 lakh for burglary and housebreaking, Rs 8,500 for money in transit, Rs 4,000 for money kept in a safe, and Rs 1,700 for baggage, amounting to a total of Rs 8,14,200.

While the policy was active, the insured’s shop in Kurnool was flooded on October 2, 2009, damaging the entire stock worth Rs 5,12,250.

A claim was made under the