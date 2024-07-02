Uncle Sam's dollar Ponzi scheme

The Narendra Modi government has set a target of making India a $5 trillion economy in the next two years and the third-largest economy before 2029. The problem is not with these aspirational goals, but with targeting them through a measurement metric that you cannot control — the dollar-rupee exchange rate.

In theory, you can hit your $5 trillion target even earlier if the rupee strengthens; you can miss the target if the reverse happens. Over the medium to long term, a dollar decline is more likely than a strengthening, thanks to two major follies embraced by