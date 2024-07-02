Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Uncle Sam's dollar Ponzi scheme

US's terrible political and economic leadership will ultimately cost the dollar its value. India must act early to avoid being dragged down

dollar
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

R Jagannathan
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 10:49 PM IST
The Narendra Modi government has set a target of making India a $5 trillion economy in the next two years and the third-largest economy before 2029. The problem is not with these aspirational goals, but with targeting them through a measurement metric that you cannot control — the dollar-rupee exchange rate.

In theory, you can hit your $5 trillion target even earlier if the rupee strengthens; you can miss the target if the reverse happens. Over the medium to long term, a dollar decline is more likely than a strengthening, thanks to two major follies embraced by
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

Historic third time mandate for speed, continuity: PM Narendra Modi

putin modi

No topic off-limits for PM Modi's upcoming talks with Putin: Kremlin

Hathras stampede

News updates: 116 killed in stampede at religious event in UP's Hathras

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi asks NDA MPs to study rules, attend House regularly

PremiumNarendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi to finalise 100 days agenda with secretaries post-Budget

Topics : Narendra Modi ponzi schemes Gross domestic product BS Opinion

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 10:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon