Sensex (0.02%)
65810.75 + 16.02
Nifty (0.10%)
19752.25 + 20.45
Nifty Smallcap (0.57%)
6492.70 + 37.05
Nifty Midcap (0.44%)
41996.75 + 185.50
Nifty Bank (0.08%)
43617.40 + 33.45
Heatmap

Unworkable: Swapping Palestinian workers with Indians

Israel has an aging population. The Times of Israel reported that the country's 75-plus population is expected to increase by 48 per cent by 2030, increasing the demand for foreign caregivers

A family passes the rubble from a building previously destroyed in an air-strike following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gazas Hamas rulers and Israel, in Gaza City (Photo: AP/PTI)
Premium

File image | (Photo: AP/PTI)

Bharat Bhushan
6 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2023 | 10:45 AM IST
Follow Us
The government has denied that there are requests by Israel to export 100,000 Indians to replace Palestinian workers. Glossing over such reports, a spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs said the government was not aware of any specific requests and if taken up, the initiative would be a “long-term” issue.

Yet, India signed the Framework Agreement on facilitation of Temporary Employment of Workers in Specific Labour Market Sectors with Israel on May 9 this year. This was done during the visit of Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen to enable 42,000 Indian workers to go to Israel. Of these, 34,000 were earmarked for the construction industry. After the October 7 attacks by Hamas, Israel’s labour shortage became even more critical,
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

Israel-Gaza war: Nations call for peaceful resolution; latest updates here

We must find a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, says MEA

Gaza strip: Understanding the territory, its history, and ongoing conflict

Israel-Palestine war: Here's a look at the history of the conflict

Cambodian template for Bangladesh elections

What Arvind Kejriwal's arrest would mean

The NewsClick Affair: Government benefits from an anti-Chinese pantomime

Bidhuri's boorishness has its political uses

Renaming India: BJP's new Bharat

Private credit: The rise of a diverse capital solution

India surprises by agreeing to talk 'labour' at IPEF

The shocking story of Sahara

Why the passenger matters

Weigh the risks of EB-5 citizenship route

Topics : Benjamin Netanyahu israel Israel-Palestine India Israel ties workers indian workers labour market

First Published: Nov 20 2023 | 10:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveChhath Puja 2023 wishesWorld Heritage WeekChhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023 LIVEMP Assembly elections 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Cup 2023 Final IND vs AUS Playing 11

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final UpdatesICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon