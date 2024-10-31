By Jonathan Levin

The US just got another stellar update on the state of the economy. Real gross domestic product expanded at a 2.8% annualized pace in the third quarter, and a key measure of inflation fell to within a whisker of the Federal Reserve’s target. That’s the stuff of sustainable expansions that “lift all boats” and drive real wages higher — a combination that many policymakers dream of. It would be a shame to change course now, but the looming election suggests we’re a coin flip away from doing just that.