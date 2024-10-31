Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Columns / Strong US economy in 2024: Will election uncertainty derail growth?

Strong US economy in 2024: Will election uncertainty derail growth?

Former President Donald Trump has been campaigning for another presidency on the premise that he will dramatically rethink the way the global economy works

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have net sold domestic shares worth over $10 billion so far this month amid a shift to China, which not only offers attractive valuations compared to India but has also announced several measures to support the econ
Premium

Representative Picture

Bloomberg
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2024 | 9:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Jonathan Levin
  The US just got another stellar update on the state of the economy. Real gross domestic product expanded at a 2.8% annualized pace in the third quarter, and a key measure of inflation fell to within a whisker of the Federal Reserve’s target. That’s the stuff of sustainable expansions that “lift all boats” and drive real wages higher — a combination that many policymakers dream of. It would be a shame to change course now, but the looming election suggests we’re a coin flip away from doing just that. 
Under the surface, the strong third-quarter economy
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Bloomberg view BS Opinion US economy

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon