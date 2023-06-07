Using symbols to build brands

In this section

World Test Championship Final: Ringside view from the Oval

Taxes must be low in low-trust India

Influencer marketing gets a new leash

New Parliament inauguration: 75 years later, a tryst with Sengol again

Tata Group is India's most valuable brand, Infosys and LIC follow

From Chola tradition to Jawaharlal Nehru: All you need to know about Sengol

Semiotics: The roots of semio­tics are said to date back to the Pre-Socratic era, when Hippo­crates identified bodily symptoms or signs as conveyors of messages about the physical and mental state of a human being. However, it was not until the turn of the 20th century that semiotics achieved a level of identity and recognition, thanks to the work done by Swiss linguist Ferdinand de Saussure and the American philosopher Charles Sanders Peirce.

Semiology or semiotics is the study of how meanings are derived from various modes of communication, including words, images, sounds, smells, in fact, anything that can signify something to someone about something else. So, when we say “cat” what are we communicating and what is the receiver decoding it as? Or when a red flag or a national flag is waved, what is the intended communication and what is derived interpretation from it?

Semiotics takes two forms: a general semiotics that seeks

Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Sengol was considered a sacred emblem of authority

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com