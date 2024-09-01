Value proposition is key to the success of e-commerce export hubs scheme

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has put out the draft modalities for pilot launch of e-commerce export hubs (ECEH) and invited proposals for setting up ECEH. The idea is to let ECEH provide predictability and shortest-possible turnaround time for e-commerce exports, easy re-import for e-commerce returns or rejects, and bring various cross-border e-commerce stakeholders under one roof, says the DGFT.



In normal parlance, e-commerce refers to delivery of goods or services over digital or electronic network but when the DGFT refers to e-commerce of exports or services, it covers all transactions, including physical exports of