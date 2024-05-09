Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Voter's choice: Mediocrity or prosperity?

The present day voting population is deciding whether economic transformation will determine its electoral choice

vote,voting,election,voter
Premium

Rathin Roy
5 min read Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 10:43 PM IST
India’s economic future will be significantly impacted by the outcome of the general election, for political economy reasons. The economy is flailing, assailed by a triple whammy of inequality, declining prosperity, and structural weakness. Rural distress has been a feature of the economy, accentuated by Covid.

Agriculture, employing 45 per cent of the working population, grew by just 1.8 per cent per annum last year. As a result, 40 per cent of Indians receive subsidised free food. Urban employment languishes. Over 100 million young people are neither working nor in education or training. Hordes of youth waste the best years of
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Lok Sabha elections BS Opinion population MGNREGA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 09 2024 | 10:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGSEB HSC 12 Results DeclaredTCS CEO Krithivasan SalaryIndegene IPOIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon