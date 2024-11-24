Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Columns / Wakeup call on biodiversity: Degradation poses ecological, economic risks

Wakeup call on biodiversity: Degradation poses ecological, economic risks

India's revised NBS-AP has done well to set 23 well-advised targets conforming to various global biodiversity-related conventions

COP16
Premium

UN COP16 Conference (Image: X @IISD_ENB)

Surinder Sud
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2024 | 11:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The 16th Conference of Parties (COP-16) to the international Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), held recently in Cali, Columbia, has proved a boon for India by spurring the government to revisit, and update, the country’s National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (NBS-AP). The earlier biodiversity management regime, drawn up initially in 1999 and amended in 2008 and 2014, had become outmoded, and needed a thorough revamp to serve the present-day needs. Its new version, presented at the COP-16, seeks to accommodate both national and global biodiversity protection agendas. Besides, it aims to address some key ecological issues and socio-economic challenges,
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Climate Change BS Opinion NTPC biodiversity park land degradation

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon